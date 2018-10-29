The monument, a project of the Fairmount Park Art Association, is a set of seven bronze tables, meant to look like buttons from a worker's uniform and arranged in a circle, each commemorating an event in the U.S. labor movement, like the formation of the immigrant-led United Farm Workers in 1966. Ms. Brady, her friends said, made sure the monument documented immigrants, women, and people of color in the country's labor history. It's believed to be the first monument in the United States honoring the labor movement, and it's in a neighborhood that was home to thousands of laborers: shipyard workers, electrical workers, steelworkers.