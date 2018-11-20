Critics of the tax credits say that they do not pay for themselves or spur enough economic development. A 2013 report by Pennsylvania's Independent Fiscal Office found that the state would receive about 14 cents back for every dollar of film tax credits awarded if the credits had no cap. The report found that the tax revenue generated by economic activity film productions bring would total between $7.5 million and $14.9 million, but the net fiscal impact to state government would range from a loss of $46 million to a loss of $93 million.