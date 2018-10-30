Three men were killed Monday evening in separate city shootings, police said.
Shortly before 7 p.m., a 29-year-old man was shot once in the buttocks by an unknown assailant outside in the 5400 block of Euclid Street in Overbrook. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center, where he later died.
Just after 6 p.m., a man in his early 20s and two teens boys were shot while outside on the 4700 block of North 11th Street in Logan. The man was wounded at least eight times. Police rushed him to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:18.
In that shooting, a 17-year-old boy was wounded once in the left buttock and a 16-year-old boy was shot three times in the right arm and once in the back. Both were reported in stable condition at Einstein.
At almost the same time, a man in his 30s was shot in the head outside in the 1200 block of West Tucker Street in North Philadelphia. Medics took him to Temple University Hospital, where he died at 6:22 p.m.
Earlier Monday afternoon, a 16-year-old girl was shot but survived in West Philadelphia. The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Baltimore Avenue. The girl was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Philadelphia Hospital with wounds to her left shoulder and left torso. She was listed in stable condition.
No other details were immediately available.