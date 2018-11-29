"Four people were violently killed, executed. It really doesn't matter how much it was because no amount of drugs will ever justify those types of acts," Ross said. "I will tell you without going into detail that if at some point we're able to disclose [the amount of drugs] it's going to blow your mind at how insignificant it was in the grand scheme of dealing with life," he said, "and just how little these individuals had regard for anybody else's life."