A drug deal that turned into an armed robbery led to a quadruple murder in Southwest Philadelphia last week, Philadelphia law enforcement officials said Thursday in announcing the first arrest in the case.
The victims, two men who were attempting to sell a stash of drugs they found in a house they recently moved into, and two women, were killed Nov. 18 by three men who had come to the home in the 5100 block of Malcolm Street, officials said. Instead of buying the drugs the trio shot the four victims in their heads execution style. Police found their bodies the next day in the unfinished basement after relatives asked them to check on the well being of the victims.
Arrested Wednesday was Jahil Taylor, 32. A second suspect was taken into custody Thursday but has not yet been charged and a third suspect is known to police but has not been arrested, Homicide Capt. John Ryan told reporters during a news conference also attended by Police Commissioner Richard Ross and District Attorney Larry Krasner at Police Headquarters.
Although Ross refused to disclose details about the type of drugs involved and their street value, he lamented that the motive was senseless.
"Four people were violently killed, executed. It really doesn't matter how much it was because no amount of drugs will ever justify those types of acts," Ross said. "I will tell you without going into detail that if at some point we're able to disclose [the amount of drugs] it's going to blow your mind at how insignificant it was in the grand scheme of dealing with life," he said, "and just how little these individuals had regard for anybody else's life."
The victims were: Tiyaniah Hopkins, 20; her sister, Yaleah Hall, 17; William Maurice Taylor, 31; and Akeen Mattox, 28. Relatives said the two men recently moved into the home and considered themselves stepbrothers because they were raised together. Ryan said the two women were not involved in the busted drug deal that led to the slayings.
"I'm glad that they made the arrest because we've been praying," said Germaine Williams, 47, the aunt of the slain women. "My sister has been going through a lot, we're trying to hold her up…taking it one day at a time."
She said Hopkins had been working as a packer at a warehouse and Hall was in high school. Their funerals are Dec. 6.
"I just thank God that we're getting some justice and I'm gong to miss my babies," Williams said. "We just have to keep my sister held up."
A vigil for the sisters will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at Ninth and Lehigh.
