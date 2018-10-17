A 26-year-old Delaware County mother living in Ohio has been extradited to Pennsylvania to face charges of cooperating with an ex-boyfriend to create child pornography of her 3-year-old daughter, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday.
Kayla Parker was charged with sexual abuse, indecent assault, child exploitation, and endangering the welfare of a child. She was being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Oct. 26.
About four years ago, Parker lived in Upper Darby with David Carbonaro, who was arrested in July and is awaiting trial in Delaware County for the possession, production, and distribution of child pornography. Investigators found hundreds of images and several video files of Parker's daughter in various stages of undress, including one with an adult female's hand reaching inside the girl's underwear.
Parker told investigators that on numerous occasions while living with Carbonaro, she undressed her daughter and left her alone with him. She told investigators that it was her hand in the photograph with her daughter and that it was taken by Carbonaro.