Authorities have said that Hupperterz, then a 29-year-old former Temple student, met Burleigh in the early hours of Aug. 31, 2017, at Pub Webb, a bar at 1527 Cecil B. Moore Ave. The two were seen on surveillance video sitting together and chatting at the bar, then leaving the bar together shortly after 2 a.m. They were then seen on surveillance video walking together toward his off-campus apartment building on North 16th St.