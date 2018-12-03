The man accused of killing 22-year-old Temple student Jenna Burleigh in his off-campus apartment last year on Monday rejected an offer by city prosecutors to plead guilty to third-degree murder and be sentenced to 30 to 60 years in state prison.
Instead, Joshua Hupperterz told Common Pleas Court Judge Glenn Bronson he wanted to proceed to trial, now scheduled for Jan. 7. If convicted of charges of first- or second-degree murder, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
Assistant District Attorney Jason Grenell had told the judge on Friday that the District Attorney's Office had conveyed the plea offer to Hupperterz's attorneys. Defense attorney David Nenner said he wanted to give Hupperterz time over the weekend to think about it.
During a courtroom break Monday, Nenner said Hupperterz maintains that he did not kill Burleigh.
Authorities have said that Hupperterz, then a 29-year-old former Temple student, met Burleigh in the early hours of Aug. 31, 2017, at Pub Webb, a bar at 1527 Cecil B. Moore Ave. The two were seen on surveillance video sitting together and chatting at the bar, then leaving the bar together shortly after 2 a.m. They were then seen on surveillance video walking together toward his off-campus apartment building on North 16th St.
Authorities believe Hupperterz killed her in his apartment about 4 a.m. Aug. 31, around the time an upstairs neighbor heard screaming. A coroner later ruled that she died of blunt-force trauma and strangulation.
Burleigh had just started her first week of classes as a junior at Temple after transferring from Montgomery County Community College. She lived with her parents at home in Harleysville.
Monday was the fifth day of a pretrial motions hearing for Hupperterz, in which his lawyers argued that statements the defendant gave to police should not be admissible at his trial because detectives questioned Hupperterz even after he told them that he had a lawyer. Prosecutors contend that Hupperterz willingly spoke to police and that he had killed Burleigh.
According to testimony from witnesses at Hupperterz's preliminary hearing last year, Hupperterz put Burleigh's body in a blue plastic storage bin and had a cousin drive him and the bin to his mother Gina Hupperterz's home in Jenkintown, where the bin was placed overnight in a detached garage.
The next day, Sept. 1, Hupperterz allegedly had a Lyft driver take him to Jenkintown to get the bin, and then had the driver take him and the bin to his grandmother Inez Stabilito's home in Hawley, in northeastern Pennsylvania. Both the cousin and the Lyft driver testified at Hupperterz's preliminary hearing that they did not know a body was inside the bin.
In limited questioning Monday, Hupperterz said he recalled taking a Lyft car from the Philadelphia area to his grandmother's house. But when Grenell asked if he knew Burleigh's body was also in the car, Hupperterz said: "I don't remember."
He also testified that while at the State Police barracks in Dunmore, in Lackawanna County, on the night of Sept. 1, 2017, he told police that he had a lawyer, Tom Munley, and had expected the police to set up a meeting with Munley.
Instead, he contended that he was surprised when Philadelphia detectives arrived at the barracks at about 1 a.m. Sept. 2 to bring him back to the city.
Hupperterz's mother, Gina, was in court Friday and Monday for the motions hearing.
Burleigh's family members were also in the courtroom. Her parents, Ed and Jaqui Burleigh, said in an emailed statement Saturday that while they "would obviously prefer life in prison without parole" for Hupperterz, they had supported the plea offer to avoid a multi-day trial that would include painful details of their daughter's death.
The judge did not immediately rule on the motion to suppress Hupperterz's statements.