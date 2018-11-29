Johnny Bobbitt, the homeless man at the center a viral GoFundMe scam, waived his right to an extradition hearing on Thursday, a move that clears the way for him to be sent to New Jersey to face fraud charges for his role in the get-rich-quick scheme gone wrong.
Bobbitt, 35, appeared before Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Shanese I. Johnson bearded and bald, wearing baggy gray sweatpants and a drab prison-issued shirt, but no shackles.
Bobbitt waved his extradition hearing, but he won't be sent back to Burlington County until after a Dec. 3 hearing in Philadelphia for violating his probation on drug charges. If not for that case, he would have been sent back to Jersey today.
Bobbitt had been held at the Detention Center on State Road since his Nov. 14 arrest on fraud, theft by deception and conspiracy charges for his alleged role in duping more than 14,000 donors who contributed more than $400,000 to a GoFundMe campaign touted as a way to help him but that prosecutors say was based on a lie.