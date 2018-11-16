A 35-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for fatally stabbing his mother's boyfriend after an argument, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Friday.
William E. Hines Jr. was convicted in September of murder and related offenses for killing Scott Willis, 54, in the Burlington Township apartment they shared with Hines' mother in 2017.
"William Hines became angry when asked to get up from the sofa so his mother and Scott Willis could clean the apartment," Coffina said in a statement. "He waited
until Mr. Willis entered the bathroom to shower a short time later and stabbed him multiple times with a knife from the kitchen."
Hines was apprehended the day after the Oct. 29 attack. He was charged with attempted murder, but the charge was upgraded when Willis died on Nov. 4.