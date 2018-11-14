A 66-year-old man who police said was armed with a pistol was shot by an officer Tuesday night in Northeast Philadelphia.
Shortly before 7 p.m., police responded to reports of a disturbance being caused by a man with a gun in the 8700 block of Crispin Street, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. Two uniformed officers confronted the armed man on the sidewalk near his residence and ordered several times for him to drop the semiautomatic handgun, Small said.
The man shouted something at the officers and then pointed his gun at both, Small said. One officer fired, striking the man in the left thigh. Police took the man to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was conscious and expected to survive.
"We don't know why the suspect pointed his weapon at police," Small said.
The hospital reported that the man was highly intoxicated, Small said.
Police recovered the gun, which was fully loaded.