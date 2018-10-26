The 12-year-old who had been shot at on the street suffered a graze wound to his hand and arm. He was treated at Einstein Medical Center and was released. The boy told authorities had been riding his scooter down the street with two friends when Quadrel ran past him and then back toward him. Quadrel pointed the gun at the child — its red laser lighting up on on the boy's face. He lowered the weapon and then fired, authorities said.