During a hearing Monday in federal court in Philadelphia, An-Tso "Edward" Sun – 18-year-old son of actors Peng Sun and Ying Di – described his March threat to attack Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School in Drexel Hill as an immature joke and said he never had any intention of acting upon it. He apologized for the trouble he had caused his parents, the United States, and his native country.