And another chess team member from the late 1990s to early 2000s said he shared a bed with Shutt during out-of-town tournaments. He said he couldn't recall if the coach improperly touched him, but said: "I think he probably did. For years as an adult, I had a nightmare where I would wake up in a dark room. A voice would whisper in my ear and someone would be touching me inappropriately. And in my dream I just knew it was Steve Shutt."