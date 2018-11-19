He said Walsh and his partner, Jones, then searched him outside the store, put him in the back of their police SUV, and went to search his black Chevrolet Tahoe, which was parked across the street. The officers then returned to their vehicle and drove off with him, handcuffed in the back seat, Elijah testified. He said he asked the officers if he was under arrest, and that they replied that he was not. About a block north on Ross Street, he said, the police vehicle stopped and Walsh let him out.