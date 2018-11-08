Police on Thursday identified two men killed in an apparent murder-suicide that happened Wednesday afternoon in North Philadelphia.
Around 4:45 p.m., police were called to the 3300 block of North Howard Street and found Walter Scott Roseboro, 32, in a second-floor hallway bleeding heavily from several gunshot wounds to his chest. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:12 p.m.
His alleged shooter, Jorge Vasquez, 47, was found in a second-floor bedroom with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. Vasquez and Roseboro shared the apartment,
People at the scene said there were sounds of an argument coming from the apartment and then gunfire, police said.