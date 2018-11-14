A retired Philadelphia Police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman while on duty in 2016, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
Thomas O'Neill, 47, is accused of assaulting the woman inside his squad car on July 3, 2016, court documents show. The woman, who is black, claims the white officer rubbed his gun on her body during the alleged assault and made racist remarks toward her, according to the documents.
O'Neill, who retired Sept. 30, 2016, was indicted by a grand jury for deprivation of rights under color of law, court documents show. He faces up to 10 years in prison.
The charges stem from a civil lawsuit filed by the unidentified woman against O'Neill and the city in 2017.
"No matter who you are, if you commit a violent crime, we are committed to holding you accountable and keeping our community safe," U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said in a news release.
O'Neill's attorney, Nicholas Cummins, declined to comment on the charges.
In an interview Wednesday, John McNesby, president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, called it a "sad story" and indicated O'Neill would be unable to count on support from the police officers' union.
"If what they're saying is true, that's a horrendous crime," McNesby said. "It is what it is. He's on his own."