Between 1968 and 1982, women made about 19 cents to the dollar compared to men, according to the report. During that time, more than 70 percent of women went at least one year without earnings. Fast forward to the period between 2001 and 2015 and just 43 percent of women took off at least one year. While the percent of women who took off a year or more dropped off, it still remains nearly twice the rate of men. And even when women didn't take off a single year in the most recent 15-year period, they still earned just 67 percent of what men did in the same time, the researchers found.