While the online delivery landscape is crowded, goPuff sets itself apart with its speed (it promises 30-minute deliveries), its flat delivery rate ($1.95), and its array of products — all of which it stores in its own warehouses, rather than having drivers pick them up from another store. It's something of a drugstore, grocery store, and party store all in one. Competitors include Postmates, which will deliver anything to customers for a fee ranging between $1.99 and $9.99, and Amazon Prime Now, which launched in Philly earlier this year and has a $35-order minimum.