Knowing that "even the smallest person can change the course of the future," a Tolkien comedian wrote in Frodo Baggins, Samwise Gamgee, and Meriadoc Brandybuck for positions on the Board of Freeholders, which we think is just precious. But what about Peregrin Took, the fourth hobbit who joins Frodo on his quest? Since voters could only write in three candidates for the Board of Freeholders, the upstanding voter wrote-in Peregrin Took for Merchantville mayor.