It's the result of a 4-year-long class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of plaintiffs including Salvatore Chimenti, whose disease had evolved into stage-four cirrhosis of the liver, along with a slew of other health problems, but who was denied the hepatitis C treatment for more than two years. He and others alleged that the prisons had violated their rights under the Eighth Amendment prohibition of cruel-and-unusual punishment. In July 2018, Judge John Padova issued a memorandum indicating he believed the prisons were legally required to provide treatment.