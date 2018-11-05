Hopkins was among the most celebrated leaders in the world of drum and bugle corps, an activity that combines marching band, color guard, and theatrics, and involves thousands of young people annually. Twelve women have accused him of misconduct, ranging from making lewd comments to rape. Matthew Falk, chief of prosecutions for the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office, said in an interview that his office has an ongoing investigation into the claims. He declined to comment further.