Glitter Slimes, an ASMRtist with more than two million followers on Instagram, expressed concerns that the microphone might not be picking up the pops of air bubbles as she manipulated toy ooze on stage. Fellow artists Lily Whispers and Julia McNamee also had concerns about sound from their presentations. McNamee, the sole presenter based in Philadelphia, noted she captures sounds precisely at home, but live that changes. Lily Whispers and McNamee started to address the audience of 70 or so with whispers, but then raised their voices to a slightly louder but still soft tone. Modulations aside, both were pleased. Lily Whispers would like to bring a similar event to Pittsburgh, where she lives.