It's not the first time that Hayman, 50, a Johnson campaign contributor with a criminal past, has benefited from sweetheart deals with the city thanks to Johnson's support. The Inquirer and Daily News reported in 2016 that his company, Hayman Construction, bought three city properties in Johnson's district at prices far below their worth. Hayman then built and sold homes on the lots for as much as $415,000, despite promises to the city that he would create affordable housing.