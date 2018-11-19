These kinds of know-your-rights trainings — which UNITE HERE organizer Emiliano Rodriguez said have also been hosted by immigrant advocacy organizations like Juntos and New Sanctuary Movement, and labor groups like the Philadelphia AFL-CIO — have become more prevalent since President Trump's election. Among the guidelines that trainers from UNITE HERE and Pennsylvania Immigration and Citizenship Coalition gave were: Ask if you're being arrested, and if you're not, ask to leave. And: In Pennsylvania, you're legally required to give your name but other than that, you're under no obligation to speak. A packet prepared by the city for attendees showed an example of what a proper court order looks like, vs. other paperwork from ICE that doesn't require you let a law enforcement officer into the house.