An unidentified man was fatally shot by a law-enforcement officer Thursday afternoon in Cumberland County, state authorities said.
Around 3:30 p.m., detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and Lower Township Police Department were in the parking lot of Just Four Wheels vehicle rentals at 2587 S. Delsea Dr. in Vineland "conducting a law enforcement operation" when a detective shot the man, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office said in a statement.
The man was taken by ambulance to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, where he was pronounced dead. None of the detectives were hurt.
The shooting was being investigated by the Attorney General's Shooting Response Team.