In solidarity with scores of similar actions across the country, several hundred protesters marched Thursday evening in Center City to show support for embattled special counsel Robert Mueller in the wake of Individual-1's post-election ouster of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Participants gathered at Thomas Paine Plaza across the street from City Hall as darkness fell, then proceeded to march east on Market Street to Independence Mall.
Police reported no problems.
The mobilization was also in response to Individual-1's naming of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general. Whitaker has made critical comments about Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether Individual-1 attempted to obstruct justice.
As the crowd marched, they chanted "Protect Mueller!" and "Whitaker Recuse!"
One person held a sign that read: "Only Gritty Is Above The Law."