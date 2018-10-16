Around the country, thousands of Marriott workers represented by Unite HERE have been on strike since early October. In Philadelphia, some workers at the Marriott Downtown hope to unionize with Unite HERE, saying that even though their wages are above average, they're actually making less money because they're getting scheduled for fewer hours. Those Marriott workers hosted a rally Friday afternoon outside their workplace, the biggest hotel in the state, where Gov. Wolf and Mayor Kenney spoke in support of their bid to organize.