Seven months after her controversial hire, Mazzoni Center CEO Lydia Gonzalez Sciarrino — a straight woman hired to lead the LGBT healthcare provider — has stepped down.
"Sciarrino's tenure has demonstrated, both to the Board, and to Sciarrino herself, that no single person can lead Mazzoni Center in the way our staff and communities need at this time," the organization said in a statement released Monday morning, first reported by the Philadelphia Gay News.
Mazzoni's COO Ron Powers, a 20-year veteran of the organization, also resigned, the Philadelphia Gay News reported. The paper stated that a group of three staffers would lead the center after Sciarrino left next month.
In March, some in the queer community, including the Black and Brown Workers Cooperative activist group, called for Sciarrino's firing, while Mazzoni defended her hire.
"Why is a straight Latinx woman running an LGBTQ-specific health center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania? She's from Florida. Why?" asked Abdul-Aliy Muhammad, co-founder of the collective and a former HIV prevention counselor at the center, in a Facebook video last spring.
At the time, the center's board of directors, who hired Sciarrino, responded: "We are disappointed members of the community — our community — chose to judge Lydia without first meeting her, based on their perceptions of her race, gender identity and orientation, and not her qualifications."
Sciarrino came to the organization at a tumultuous period: She replaced an executive director accused of creating a hostile environment for people of color and of ignoring sexual misconduct allegations against a former medical director.