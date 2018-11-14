Searching for the ideal holiday gift for the special millennials in your life? Why not get them a board game that will point out their crippling student loan debt and the unprecedented barriers their generation faces to entering the housing market?
In what is either a product created by a baby boomer who wanted to stereotype an entire generation or a work of satire conceived by a salty twentysomething, Hasbro recently launched Monopoly for Millennials, a new spinoff that features the slogan: "Forget real estate. You can't afford it anyway."
Pictured on the top of the game, which is already out of stock on Walmart's website, is Rich Uncle Pennybags and/or Mr. Monopoly, depending on which name you subscribe to. He's dressed in his signature suit and top hat, but is also taking a selfie, holding a coffee — probably purchased alongside an $11 avocado toast — and sporting ear buds and a pinned-on participation medal.
This version, like Hasbro's other editions marketed to Fortnite fans and "cheaters," differs from the traditional Monopoly game. Instead of spending four hours trying to earn more fake money than your competitors, players attempt to rack up "experiences," a nod to the fact that studies show millennials generally prioritize experiencing new places and people over adding to their collection of unnecessary material possessions.
According to the product description, players can rack up experience points by visiting so-called hot destinations like your friend's couch, the vegan bistro, the artisanal coffee bar, or a weeklong meditation retreat. Game pieces, naturally, include a bicycle, a pair of sunglasses, a camera, and a hashtag.
The game also apparently includes the traditional Chance cards — "Your cellmate is sick of you vlogging about prison life. Get out of jail free." — and Community Chest cards, including "Your mom learned how to text! Advance to Go." and "You get a fourth job. Hashtag hustle. Hashtag side gig. Hashtag NoDaysOff."
The game is selling at Walmart for $19.82, which may be a reference to the beginning of the millennial generation, even though researchers including those at Pew have said the generation begins with people born in 1981 (and ends with those born in 1996).
A Hasbro spokesperson confirmed the game's launch, noting its available exclusively at Walmart.