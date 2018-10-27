That work history, though, seems to have been inflated. Chippendales denied he was ever affiliated with the company. He also told co-workers that he was an American Indian from the Seminole tribe, that he lived on the reservation, and that he had done work for the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. But the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International said they could find no evidence to support that. His cousin said Sayoc's father is Filipino and his mother is Italian.