Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Thursday after fracturing three ribs in a fall at the court.
According to a Supreme Courts spokeswoman, Ginsburg fell in her office at the court Wednesday night. After experiencing discomfort overnight, Ginsburg was admitted to George Washington University Hospital, where tests showed she fractured three ribs on her left side. She is currently being treated.
Ginsburg, 85, was appointed to the Supreme Court by former President Bill Clinton in 1993. She is considered one of the court's more liberal justices. She also is the court's oldest justice.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.