Today Philly.com unveils a new look, with some new features and more spaces to feature our best journalism.
It's the same overall design you're used to, but provides a cleaner viewing experience on both desktop screens and mobile devices.
Here's a look around the new site:
The header should feel familiar with navigation to our top sections, links to the Inquirer and Daily News print replicas, and buttons to log in or subscribe.
- A new In The News bar has the hot topics dominating the day's conversation.
- The top of the page has more featured positions to prominently display stories selected by our homepage team. This means you'll be able to see more articles without scrolling.
- Our social accounts and newsletter sign-up box are more prominent, making it easier for you to find us on those platforms or in your inbox.
- The Latest list remains in a familiar position, offering a rundown of our most recent stories.
A new topical spotlight module will rotate by topic (such as the Eagles, business, or food), putting similarly themed stories together so you can get more context or spot a story you might have missed.
Similarly, a Special Reports section gives our most in-depth journalism a standing spot on the homepage.
The More Stories section features articles from across the newsroom curated by the homepage team, making a wider variety of stories more visible throughout the day. You'll also get more information about each article right from the homepage, with a short description accompanying each piece.
Next to that, you'll find a Trending section to keep you informed on everything the Internet is buzzing about.
We're also making it easier to hear from you, and share what you have to say. A new page shows you how to submit confidential tips to our journalists. The Your Take box on the homepage highlights top comments from our articles' comment boards.
Below that you'll find the same section lists that you're used to. Some things may be labeled differently, but if you have any difficulty finding your favorites, let us know at audience@philly.com.
On mobile devices, you'll find a display that's optimized for small screens.
For those of you who head straight to section pages like News, Sports, or Politics, those look a little different, too.
- The top of the section pages provides a cleaner, more organized look on both desktop and mobile.
- Modules have been added for top subsections, in-depth stories, and tools we hope you'll find useful.
- A Load More button lets you keep scrolling for stories.
- Our social accounts and newsletters are now easier to find from these pages, too.
And careful readers may have already noticed some changes to article pages, too.
- The new pages are easier to read, with more space between embedded elements and ads
- They highlight other related stories you might be interested in.
- They load faster, and mobile article pages were specifically designed for mobile browsers.
- The position of photo captions on lead images has changed. To view the caption, click the + sign in the bottom right corner of the photo.
We welcome your feedback on the changes to our site.