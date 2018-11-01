A Deptford police officer who fatally shot an alleged shoplifter in June at a South Jersey strip mall after she tried to run him over has been cleared of any wrongdoing, authorities announced Thursday.
The results of an investigation on the use of deadly force were presented to a grand jury which returned a "No Bill", said Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles A. Fiore. The panel declined to return an indictment with criminal charges against Sgt. Kevin Clements who shot and killed LaShanda Anderson, of Philadelphia, he said.
Clements, 41, fired three shots as Anderson and a passenger tried to flee the Deptford Crossing shopping center in a rented Nissan Armada on June 9, Fiore said. Anderson, 36, suffered two gunshot wounds, to the left side of the head and the elbow, the prosecutor said. She died at the scene.
The passenger in the vehicle, Chanel Barnes, and Raoul Gadson, another alleged accomplice in a shoplifting ring that targeted Marshalls stores in the Philadelphia region, were not injured. Both face charges.
The shooting – the first police-involved fatal shooting in Deptford – made national headlines and sparked a few protests at the shooting scene. The county prosecutor investigated whether the officer's use of deadly force was justified, a standard procedure in New Jersey under state Attorney General guidelines.
Clements, a 19-year veteran of the police department, has been on paid administrative leave since the incident, pending the outcome of the investigation.
Anderson's family have raised questions about whether the shooting was justified. There was no body or dash camera footage because Deptford patrol cars and officers are not equipped with them.
"It's extremely disappointing but not surprising. We knew that cop wasn't going to get indicted," said Stanley King, a Woodbury civil rights lawyer who represents the family. "Grand jury proceedings can be extremely one-sided and often times far from fair and objective."
In his first extensive public comment on the shooting, Fiore issued a four-page statement releasing new details on the incident and the investigation. The prosecutor said investigators interviewed eyewitnesses and police, and reviewed available footage and ballistic reports.
"The Grand Jury declined to issue an indictment regarding Sgt. Clements' use of force," Fiore said. Clements, "fearing for his life" fired at Anderson's vehicle after she accelerated toward him and ignored his commands to stop, the prosecutor said.
The incident unfolded in the Marshalls parking lot across from the Deptford Mall on a Saturday afternoon. Clements and Capt. William Bittner were dispatched to the scene in separate police vehicles after a report that a shoplifting was in process at the store, Fiore said.
Anderson, Gadson and Barnes allegedly left the store with merchandise valued at $3,433.41, the prosecutor said. After a scuffle with a store employee, Gadson fled on foot and Anderson got into the SUV, the prosecutor said.