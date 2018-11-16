Such as: Was Gilliam using his city-issued vehicle (reports from the video appeared to show that) and if so, was an officer assigned to his 24/7 detail driving the car when they left the valet area? Was Gilliam the aggressor (one report had him "swinging and missing")? He seems to have taken a punch, as he reported to City Hall Tuesday for two meetings with Oliver with bruising under both his eyes, obscured by thick-rimmed glasses.