ATLANTIC CITY — An early morning altercation Sunday outside the Haven Nightclub at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City involving Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and City Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II is under investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's office.
According to a police source familiar with video of the incident, the two men were shown leaving the club and then becoming involved in a fist fight with several people, believed to be club employees, who followed them outside around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
In a brief interview Monday, Fauntleroy said he and Gilliam were leaving the club when the incident occurred.
"We tried to leave a bad situation," Fauntleroy said. "We were leaving. We actually walked out. We were going to our cars."
Fauntleroy said a reporter for the news site BreakingAC had shown him a copy of a police communication indicating that complaints had been filed against him and Gilliam on allegations of simple assault and harassment. He said he had not otherwise been informed of any complaint or law enforcement action against him or the Mayor. The men left before any police were called to the scene.
Gilliam did not return messages for comment.
"When we go out, we're actually targets," Fauntleroy added. "Sometimes things get provoked into situations where you have to, actually … things happen. "
In a statement Sunday, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's office said it was aware of an incident "involving Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam, Atlantic City Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II, and three other individuals," had the matter under review and declined further comment.
Atlantic City Police Sgt. Kevin Fair referred questions Monday to the prosecutors office, which did not return messages Monday.
There was also no immediate comment from the office of Gov. Murphy or Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who has authority over operations in Atlantic City under a state takeover entering its third year.
Oliver is due in town this week for a meeting of an oversight committee and the annual meeting of the League of Municipalities.
City Council President Marty Small Sr. also declined to comment, except to say he was focused on the city's budget.
Gilliam was quoted by the Press of Atlantic City early Sunday saying "nothing happened." Late Sunday, after the Press said it had reviewed video of the incident that showed the mayor exchanging punches with another man, the Press said Gilliam acknowledged that there was a physical altercation.
The general manager of Haven did not return messages for comment, and a spokeswoman for the Golden Nugget said the casino would have no comment.
In 2010, then-Councilman Gilliam was involved in an altercation on a street in Atlantic City that resulted in the filing of complaints by both Gilliam and the other man for simple assault, according to Press archives.