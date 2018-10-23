Blatstein has been buying up properties in Atlantic City for years, with mixed results. He converted the former Pier at Caesars into a re-branded "Playground" but nearly all those entertainment venues have since closed. The Pier's Apple store closed this summer and many of the storefronts are vacant. The Pier still has a wedding and events venue called One Atlantic, a candy shop and other retail and a third floor full of restaurants with ocean views, including stalwarts Buddakan and Continental.