ATLANTIC CITY — Get an apartment at the Showboat?
The former casino that Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein bought and reopened in 2016 as a non-casino hotel with the empty gaming floor curtained off, may soon have one of its towers converted into an apartment building.
- Philly developer Blatstein takes step toward N.J. casino license two years after buying Showboat
- Atlantic City holds its breath as Hard Rock, Ocean debut in shells of failed Trump Taj Mahal and Revel casinos
- This Atlantic City developer thinks your Shore house should be an apartment on Pacific Avenue
Showboat presented its application at a hearing Oct. 18 before the Land Use department of New Jersey's Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, seeking approval to convert the 20-story "Premiere Lite" hotel tower closest to Pacific Avenue into 264 apartment units, a mix of studio, one and two-bedroom units.
"One of the things that really intrigued me was the opportunity to create a community," Blatstein said in an interview Tuesday. "The casinos turned their backs to the side streets. There's hope where I am. I have 1,331 hotel rooms. I am going to convert the rear tower. It's all about place making."
The application will be voted on by the full CRDA at its Nov. 20th meeting, said Benjamin Kaufman, Blatstein's attorney. The CRDA controls zoning and land use inside the tourism district, which includes the Showboat property at 801 Boardwalk.
The units will be market-rate rental apartments, Blatstein said.
The Showboat Hotel and Casino shut down Labor Day weekend 2014, one of five casinos that closed in Atlantic City between January 2014 and October 2016 during a period of severe economic instability. It was briefly owned by Stockton University, which had a soon-aborted plan to locate its Atlantic City campus there. Stockton has since built a campus on the opposite end of Atlantic City, near Albany Avenue.
Blatstein has been buying up properties in Atlantic City for years, with mixed results. He converted the former Pier at Caesars into a re-branded "Playground" but nearly all those entertainment venues have since closed. The Pier's Apple store closed this summer and many of the storefronts are vacant. The Pier still has a wedding and events venue called One Atlantic, a candy shop and other retail and a third floor full of restaurants with ocean views, including stalwarts Buddakan and Continental.
Blatstein also owns the Garden Pier across from Showboat, which briefly operated as an outdoor bar, but little else. Two museums — an arts museum and a historical museum — were displaced after Blatstein purchased the pier.
Showboat seemed to find a bit of a niche identity this summer with some quirky conventions, and reinvigorated food options, including the Worship Surf Bar on the Boardwalk. Its location between two casinos that reopened this summer — Hard Rock in the former Trump Taj Mahal and Ocean Resort Casino in the former Revel Resort — seemed fortuitous. But the property is still controlled by a deed restriction from Caesars that prevents its reopening as a casino.
Blatstein, however, has begun the process of getting a casino license. And Blatstein also owns land on the Boardwalk between Showboat and Revel that was most recently used as a professional volleyball venue and a site for a food festival. That land is not deed restricted.
The apartments at the Showboat would join another new apartment rental development just a few blocks away, the Boraie development known as 600 North Beach, which began leasing apartments this fall in a complex with upscale amenities and an outdoor pool.
Blatstein said he's added a 14,000 square foot state of the art fitness center to Showboat, and plans a co-working space.
"There's 8,000 workers right there within a block of me. Who's the market? Everything from casino workers to people who live in Atlantic County that do want to come back to the island, people from Philly that want a second place. The market is there."
In recent months, there has been a number of new developments off the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, including what is being dubbed the "Orange Loop" after the Monopoly properties, on New York, St. James and Tennessee Avenues. Already open is Bourré, a New Orleans style restaurant, bar and music venue, Hay Day, a coffee shop, a Yoga studio, and Made, a chocolatier and bar.
The Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is set to open next month.
Blatstein said plans for the apartments to be completed by Spring of 2019.