Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy will not face criminal charges stemming from a Nov. 11 fight outside the Haven nightclub at the Golden Nugget casino, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.
The two elected officials will still face a Dec. 11 Municipal Court hearing on citizens' complaints — moved from Atlantic City to North Wildwood — filed by three employees of the Haven nightclub at the Golden Nugget casino, the prosecutor said.
"Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland announces the Cape May County Prosecutor's office will not be pursuing any criminal charges regarding the altercation that took place outside of the Golden Nugget Casino between Atlantic City Mayor, Frank Gilliam, Atlantic City Councilman, Jeffree Fauntleroy II and certain employees of the Haven Nightclub," the prosecutor said in a short press release.
The matter was ordered transferred out of Atlantic County by New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who has authority over the city under a state takeover, called the allegations "troubling," but said she would await the results of any investigation. There was no immediate response from the state to the Cape May County decision.
The brawl took place at 2:30 a.m. in the valet parking area outside Golden Nugget, following a dispute inside the casino. Faunteroy said in an interview the two men were leaving the club when they were followed out by employees, which resulted in the altercation and complaints.
Gilliam was reported to have "swung and missed" during the brawl. Fauntleroy was seen on video throwing a man to the ground, according to police sources.
Lt. Kevin Fair said Gilliam did not have his police detail with him at the time of the altercation.