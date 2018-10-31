A Cherokee High School teacher sexually assaulted one of his students, prosecutors said Wednesday in announcing his arrest on multiple counts of sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and official misconduct.
Brantley Cesanek, 30, of Haddon Township, is accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with a female student in 2016 and 2017, when she was between 16 and 17 years old, Burlington and Camden county prosecutors said. Cesanek was arrested Tuesday.
Cesanek taught Latin at Cherokee High School in Marlton and was involved as a mentor for a robotics team there, according to the school district's website.
The investigation began when Burlington County prosecutor's and Evesham Township Police Department received a tip about the alleged relationship. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office joined the investigation when authorities discovered that the alleged sexual assaults took place in Cesanek's home on the 300 block of South Park Drive in Haddon Township.
Cesanek is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility, awaiting a detention hearing.
The investigation is ongoing.