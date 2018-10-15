As Biden prepared to leave the diner, Andrew McMillan, a South Jersey native who is now the pastor of a church in Medellin, Colombia, asked whether he could offer his assistant some political advice because he wants to run for city council there. McMillan called his assistant on the phone through Facetime and Biden rattled off tips. "Spend a lot of time knocking on doors, going to restaurants…," he said. "People want to be respected and the best way to show respect is to go to them, stay engaged, and tell them you want their vote."