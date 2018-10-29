The boy was selling candy to passengers on the southbound train with his 11-year-old brother and a 26-year-old family friend when he died, police said. Aden had sold candy at 69th Street since he was 4 and started selling on the subway earlier this year, family has said. He had dropped candy on the gangway between cars, his family said, and slipped when he tried to pick it up. His brother and the family friend tried to catch him but couldn't, they said.