Kaitlyn Condon, right, a Penn State Abington staffer, helps a student’s family load up the blue carts so they can be wheeled into the new residence hall behind them on Wednesday. Penn State Abington will open its first dorm this fall, part of a new effort to boost retention and accommodate students who want to live on campus, as University Park becomes increasingly crowded. Nearby Penn State Brandywine also is opening its first dorm. 08/16/2017 MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer