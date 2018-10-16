Blaine Phillips smiles broadly. This — the ground the color of fudge, the bushes with leafy branches that jut out and tickle cheeks, the slim, bendy trees that shoot into the sky like arrows and keep going, far above Beaver Valley — is what he's wanted all along. To save this land. To spare the 254-acre stretch of woods and fields in Concord Township, Delaware County that nearly yielded to a housing development.