A Berks County man is accused of surreptitiously taking lewd photos of 31 women, including one minor, at shopping malls and grocery stores in four counties surrounding Philadelphia.
Eric Milus, 57, was arraigned Friday morning and charged with criminal attempt to photograph a sex act of a child, criminal use of a communication facility and multiple counts of invasion of privacy, court records show. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail ahead of a preliminary hearing on Dec. 4.
Daniel Emkey, Milus's attorney, said his client has been fully cooperative with investigators.
"It's obviously a situation that is out of character for him," Emkey said. "He's been going through some emotional issues the past few years, and he's addressing those now."
Investigators first came into contact with Milus, of Sinking Spring, in June, when the husband of a woman he had shot an upskirt photo of confronted him in a Lowes hardware store near Milus' home, according to the Berks County District Attorney's office.
The man followed Milus out to the store's parking lot, where bystanders helped "detain" Milus until the police arrived. There, Milus was interviewed by Spring Township police and surrendered his phone after admitting to taking the photos of the woman inside, according to the district attorney's office.
During the investigation, county detectives discovered 7,500 files on Milus' iPhone, from which they determined Milus had photographed 31 women between May and June. The photos were taken at various locations in Montgomery, Chester, Berks, and Lancaster Counties, including the King of Prussia Mall and Wegman's grocery stores in Collegeville and Malvern, investigators said.
Detectives also learned that Milus was convicted of similar behavior in Texas in 2016, during a business trip to Amarillo, according to paperwork filed in his arrest.
Investigators have not identified all of the victims involved, and are asking anyone who thinks they may have been victimized by Milus to call Berks County detectives at 610-478-7171.