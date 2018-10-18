Up for grabs in next month's election are all 435 seats in the U.S. House and 33 in the U.S. Senate. This year's balloting will determine whether Republicans continue to control both chambers, and many hard-fought races are at stake as Democrats try to chip away at the GOP's dominance. Across the country, there are more than 6,500 state positions on the ballot, including the Pennsylvania governor and lieutenant governor, as well as numerous local races.