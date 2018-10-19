The hunt continues for the driver who fatally shot a Philadelphia man several times during a road-rage episode in Cheltenham on Monday night, authorities said Friday.
So far, investigators have determined that the suspect drove a black or dark-colored sedan and fled after shooting Rithina Torn, 29, of Olney, multiple times around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dewey Road and Front Street. Police say Torn got out of his car and walked up to the suspect's car and was shot.
Authorities said they were also seeking two other motorists who drove through the intersection immediately after the shooting.
On Friday, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office released two short, grainy surveillance footage clips that show the suspect's car driving through the dark with its high-beam lights on. Authorities did not specify the car's possible make or model.
Before the shooting, authorities said the suspect drove west from Cheltenham Avenue onto Bellmawr Avenue and Dewey Road.
Torn died of his injuries at Einstein Medical Center.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about the shooting call Cheltenham police at 215-885-1600, or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.