As hundreds watched, the building that was home to the beloved Chez Odette restaurant made a 1,000-foot move on Wednesday so construction could begin on the Riverhouse at Odette's. The Riverhouse will be the first luxury boutique hotel in New Hope when it opens in early 2020. The Odette's building, meanwhile, will be turned into an "interpretative" public space that teaches New Hope visitors about the history of the Delaware Canal State Park.