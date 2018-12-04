Brown, 52, was ordered Friday to serve 23 months probation for accepting cash-stuffed envelopes from an undercover operative in a sting investigation. As of late Monday, she had not submitted a letter of resignation from her $88,600 job, according to House officials. And it is unlikely that she will do so before Jan. 1, when lawmakers are to be sworn in for the new two-year session, according to people familiar with her plans.