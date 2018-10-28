But Trump has shown no signs of listening to critics – including the ADL – who have for years warned that his rhetoric incites anti-Semites. Later in Saturday's speech, for example, the president again attacked "globalists" – a word that reportedly appeared in one of Bowers's anti-Semitic posts and is interpreted on the far right to mean powerful Jews. Trump has used it throughout his presidency, and he once released a political ad that paired images of prominent Jews with warnings about "global special interests" and "global power structure."