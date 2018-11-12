Although each library has its own distinctive features, all Little Free Libraries take the form of a box, often not unlike a large birdhouse, filled with books for people of all ages and propped atop a post stuck in the ground. They appear in all colors, shapes, and materials — weather proofing is wise — and some also sport thoughtful bonuses, like dog biscuits, and tricked-out features, like motion-sensor lights. The libraries pop up wherever their creators, officially referred to as stewards, choose to place them, often in their own neighborhoods.