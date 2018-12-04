This summer, Del-Chesco United crowdfunded its own study of Mariner East 2 and its sister pipeline, hiring Quest Consultants, a firm the county council balked at using for its own analysis because of its work for the citizens group. The Quest study found that the odds of a resident of Delaware or Chester Counties who lives near Sunoco's Mariner East pipelines dying in an explosion from those lines are about one in 81,000. For context, that's a probability sandwiched between dying in a car crash (one in 8,513) and from complications in a medical procedure (one in 125,000).