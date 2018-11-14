In 2016, Malik's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Bhupinder Singh, Malik's longtime boyfriend, the father of her children and the person she was last seen with before her death. Singh has long been the focus of the family's suspicions: It was his father's car Malik was found in, and he admitted to police that he had sent bizarre, threatening text messages to Malik's family as they searched for her. One message taunted the family, saying they would never find Malik without meeting his demands for money.